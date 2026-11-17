COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A 23-year-old man is set to face trial on terrorism charges after an arson attack on a building in which a Jewish woman lived, Danish prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The man, “acting in concert with unidentified accomplices… set fire to a building in Copenhagen on the night of May 29, 2024, while several residents, including a Jewish woman, were inside, placing their lives in imminent danger,” a statement read.

They had earlier scouted several addresses occupied by Jewish people, it added.

Prosecutor Marie Bindslev said the attack met the threshold for terrorism charges and that they would request a prison sentence, the revocation of the defendant’s Danish nationality and deportation.

The defendant has admitted to starting the fire but denies terrorism, according to local media reports citing his defense lawyer.

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The defendant, said to belong to an outlawed street gang, pleaded not guilty when he first appeared in court two years ago, Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet reported.

The TV 2 Nyheder outlet reported that Denmark’s internal security service, PET, has assessed that the attack was linked to the war in Gaza and that the woman was targeted because she is Jewish.

Henrik Goldstein, chairman of the Jewish Community, told the outlet that representatives of the Jewish community met with PET officials on Sunday.

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He said that the case marked a worsening of the situation for Jews in Denmark.

Noting that the alleged attack targeted a private home, Goldstein said: “It’s a bit scary.”

He said the community is looking at antisemitic attacks in other countries to see if there is a trend of targeting private homes, and may take new, appropriate security measures.

A report released in May found that Denmark had recorded its third consecutive year of historically high levels of antisemitism.

There were 199 documented antisemitic incidents last year, the second-highest total since records began in 2012 and only slightly below the 207 recorded in 2024, according to AKVAH, the Danish Jewish Community’s Department for Mapping and Registering Antisemitic Incidents.

Before Hamas launched its war with Israel on October 7, 2023, the country averaged just nine incidents a year. The country has about 6,000 Jews, according to estimates.