Knesset votes 66-52 to elect Yashar’s Matan Kahana as speaker, after six-hour filibuster by Netanyahu bloc
Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.
The Knesset votes 66-52 to elect Yashar MK Matan Kahana as speaker, replacing Likud MK Amir Ohana after more than six hours of filibustering by lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.
Only a simple majority is required to be elected.
Kahana defeats Likud MK Ofir Katz with the backing of the four parties in the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, along with the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties. Kahana and Katz abstain from the vote.
The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism votes in favor of Katz after speculation that it could abstain.
The vote marks a significant step in the Eisenkot-led bloc’s efforts to assert control over the Knesset following Netanyahu’s loss of his parliamentary majority in last month’s election, even as negotiations to form a new government continue.
Replacing Ohana gives the bloc greater control over the Knesset’s legislative agenda, and it is set to quickly begin advancing legislation to repeal key elements of the Netanyahu coalition’s judicial overhaul.
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