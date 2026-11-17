The Knesset votes 66-52 to elect Yashar MK Matan Kahana as speaker, replacing Likud MK Amir Ohana after more than six hours of filibustering by lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.

Only a simple majority is required to be elected.

Kahana defeats Likud MK Ofir Katz with the backing of the four parties in the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, along with the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List parties. Kahana and Katz abstain from the vote.

The ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism votes in favor of Katz after speculation that it could abstain.

The vote marks a significant step in the Eisenkot-led bloc’s efforts to assert control over the Knesset following Netanyahu’s loss of his parliamentary majority in last month’s election, even as negotiations to form a new government continue.

Replacing Ohana gives the bloc greater control over the Knesset’s legislative agenda, and it is set to quickly begin advancing legislation to repeal key elements of the Netanyahu coalition’s judicial overhaul.