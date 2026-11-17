Former top aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Ron Dermer says that Israel should “work with the Board of Peace” in Gaza.

“There’s a ceasefire from a year ago,” says the ex-Strategic Affairs minister on the School of War podcast.

“It says Hamas has to disarm and Gaza has to be demilitarized,” he says. “That’s not an Israeli position. That’s in the ceasefire proposal. And I believe Israel should work with the Board of Peace now.”

“I say give a shot to this Board of Peace,” he says. “You’re going to have to do certain things, whether it’s tax revenues, allowing for the training of a new police force, technocratic government.”

“You do whatever you can in order to see this done the easy way,” he says.

The Board tweets out Dermer’s comments approvingly, as the 15-point Hamas disarmament plan remains stuck.