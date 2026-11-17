Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has instructed the caretaker government to halt the process of issuing tenders for construction in the controversial E1 settlement project in the West Bank until a new government is formed.

According to the Haaretz daily, the decision to halt the tender process comes following legal discussions, in which it was determined that the limits imposed on the abilities of a caretaker government apply in this instance as well, meaning it does not have the power to advance construction on the E1 project.

The deadline for companies to submit tender bids was originally this Thursday, but it has been delayed at least until a new government is sworn in.

The Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now welcomes the attorney general’s decision as “an important step” but urges the next government to cancel the E1 project altogether.

“A government that has lost an election has no mandate to use its final days in power to advance destructive measures that endanger Israel’s future and its international standing,” the organization says. “Construction in E1 could extinguish the possibility of a two-state solution and drag Israel into a severe diplomatic crisis and international sanctions.”

“The Attorney General’s decision is an important step, but the fight is not yet over,” it adds. The next government must definitively cancel this dangerous tender, halt the policy of annexation, and preserve the prospect of a two-state solution.”

The E1 plan is a settlement project that would bisect the West Bank, cutting off territorial contiguity between key Palestinian population centers, including Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

The Palestinians and many Western governments say the project would effectively torpedo the possibility of a contiguous Palestinian state in the West Bank.