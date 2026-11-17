US fighter jets struck an Iranian missile-launching site on Iran’s southern Island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, earlier today, an American military official says.

In a statement to reporters, the US military official says fighter jets used “precision munitions” to hit the launch site belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), “as part of a self-defense operation.”

“The strike was carried out in response to aggression by the IRGC targeting US service members and US assets,” the official says, apparently referring to a drone attack on a US military radar system in Bahrain earlier today.

The official adds that the US Central Command “remains on high alert and fully prepared to defend American civilians and military personnel throughout the region.”