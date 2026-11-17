Apple appears to be the latest tech company to be hit by outages, as users report experiencing issues with iCloud, and Apple’s own system status page shows several services are down,

According to the system status page, iCloud login, web apps and mail are all affected by the outage, as well as several other services, including Apple Business and Apple School Manager.

The outage comes days after Microsoft software, including Microsoft Outlook, went dark for users across the globe for almost 24 hours.