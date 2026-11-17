As Hungary grapples with a devastating drought, the Foreign Ministry and Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) are sending a delegation of water, energy and sustainability experts from Israel to Budapest on November 24, seeking to forge closer cooperation between the two countries.

The Israeli delegation will include representatives of public utilities in the water and energy sectors, startups and established companies such as drip irrigation pioneer Netafim, and academics from institutions including Bar-Ilan University and Kinneret College.

Hungary’s water crisis reached a critical point this summer when record-low water levels on the Danube River forced the country’s only nuclear power plant, which supplies roughly 42 percent of its electricity, to cut output to just over 10% of capacity.

The Paks plant, which relies on the river for cooling water, narrowly avoided a complete shutdown, according to Reuters. Plans are also underway to build a second nuclear power plant.

Despite expanding solar capacity, Hungary relied on imports to meet nearly a fifth of its electricity needs in 2025, according to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office. The country also depends heavily on Russia for oil, natural gas and nuclear fuel.

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The Hungarian government of Prime Minister Péter Magyar, which took office in May, has pledged to introduce new legislation on climate change, water management and energy.

Presented by KKL–JNF and the Israeli Embassy in Hungary, with the Institute of Directors Hungary as a strategic partner, the forum will explore water management, the changing energy landscape and the role of artificial intelligence in critical infrastructure.

Next week’s plenary will address water scarcity and security in cities, agriculture and industry; the changing energy landscape; and the role of artificial intelligence in water, energy and infrastructure.

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It will focus on meeting Hungarian water and energy security needs with Israeli expertise, the path from innovation to market, and the future development of infrastructure through 2035. The program will also feature short technology showcases by leading Israeli companies and a scheduled memorandum of understanding signing.