The Arab-majority Joint List and Ra’am parties confirm they will vote in favor of Yashar MK Matan Kahana’s appointment as Knesset speaker, securing his expected victory over Likud candidate Ofir Katz.

Their combined 19 seats, together with the 48 held by the four parties in Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc, give Kahana the backing of 67 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset.

“We are going to replace the Knesset speaker,” says Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen in a statement, reiterating his faction’s support for Kahana. “We promised to be decisive, we promised to bring change for our constituents, and we are delivering.”

“We will continue to serve as a safety net for our constituents and for every citizen of this country who wants to replace the Netanyahu, Ben Gvir and Smotrich government,” he continues.

Ra’am says it would also support Kahana’s candidacy, saying “we will return statehood to the Knesset,” according to a Channel 12 report.

The two parties had previously joined Eisenkot’s bloc in calling for a vote to replace current speaker Likud MK Amir Ohana, and the Joint List’s Ta’al chair Ahmad Tibi had said his faction would support Kahana.