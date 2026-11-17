Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Disgraced ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen says willing to return to role if board asks him to
Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that he would be willing to return to the post due to an “outpouring of calls” for his reinstatement after he quit last week over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and another with an Nvidia executive who reported to him directly.
“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang says in a statement to US media.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- IDF says it thwarted attempt to smuggle guns into Israel from Egypt via balloon overnight
- Sa’ar vows ‘countermeasures’ after UK announces sanctions on companies involved in West Bank construction
- Shin Bet probe into vote-buying claims has found ‘no evidence’ so far of activity that could affect results, Sohlberg says in statement approved by Zini
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