Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that he would be willing to return to the post due to an “outpouring of calls” for his reinstatement after he quit last week over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy and another with an Nvidia executive who reported to him directly.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang says in a statement to US media.