Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The Iran-backed Houthis were advancing on the interim seat of the internationally recognized Yemeni government on Sunday and were positioned just 60 kilometers from Aden, sources told AFP, as government forces rushed to defend the city. Reuters reported on Monday that Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander overseeing its coalition after Riyadh’s Yemeni allies were forced to withdraw from swaths of territory. Starting with the tightening chokehold on the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, Berman explains how this could play out in the region.

A third US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East as the war with Iran stretches into its ninth month, with Tehran vowing Monday that it would not allow any inspections of its damaged nuclear sites until the conflict ended. How is the stalemate playing out in the US even as Iran is increasingly aggressive in the region?

Finally, Berman delves into a new report from The New York Times that claims that Israeli agents kidnapped and tortured, and in one instance killed, senior Iranian generals in an attempt to discover the whereabouts of downed air force navigator Ron Arad.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Houthis advance toward Aden, closing to within 60 km as government bolsters defenses

Yemeni government forces retreat from Bab el-Mandeb Strait in setback against Houthis

Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Mideast as Iran rules out nuclear inspections

Israel kidnapped Iranian generals, killed one, in effort to locate Ron Arad — NYT

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: