Daily Briefing Nov. 16 – IDF strikes head of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade, key planner of Oct. 7

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The latest commander of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip overnight between Saturday and Sunday, the terror group and the Israeli military said, two months after his predecessor was eliminated. Hamas said he was a key planner of the October 7, 2023, massacre. We learn about the current Hamas infrastructure and its capabilities.

An Israeli precision strike on a hospital in southern Gaza overnight targeted a Hamas brigade commander, the military said Thursday morning, as medics in the Strip reported six killed, including a surgeon, and at least 20 wounded in the attack. Fabian takes us through the checklist the IDF goes through before approving such a potentially controversial strike.

This morning, the IDF confirmed striking a weapons shipment destined for the Hezbollah terror group in eastern Lebanon overnight. This comes after the Lebanese army said on Friday it had seized “a large quantity of weapons and military ammunition” during a raid in Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as a stronghold of the Hezbollah terror group. What does Fabian make of this Lebanese crackdown on Hezbollah?

Last week, the Israeli military said it had so far collected over 300,000 pieces of military equipment as part of a weapons-return campaign, including enemy assault rifles stolen from the battlefield and a submachine gun that has not been in service in over three decades. We hear about some of the more unusual items and the goal of this gear-return drive.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Chief of Hamas’s Rafah Brigade killed in Israeli strike, 2 months after predecessor

IDF targets top Hamas commander in strike on south Gaza hospital; 6 said killed

2 reported killed in northern Gaza as IDF says drone strike targets terrorists

Lebanese army says it seized arms and ammunition in Beirut Hezbollah stronghold

300,000 weapons, equipment items returned to IDF during no-questions-asked collection drive

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: