The UK’s decision today to impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction companies involved in building settlements in the West Bank could have far-reaching consequences for the entire construction industry, the chairman of the Israeli Building Center, Eran Rolls, says in a statement.

Such sanctions could discourage international companies, investors and financial institutions from doing business with Israeli companies, he says. He calls on the country’s political leadership to work to have these sanctions lifted “as soon as possible.”

“The construction industry is a key engine of economic growth, and the Israeli government must act decisively vis-à-vis the UK to protect our companies and their right to operate without discrimination or political pressure,” Rolls says.

“This is a blow to Israeli construction companies, patriotic companies that are building the State of Israel from north to south.”