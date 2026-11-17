US intelligence suggests Iran is drafting plans to detonate a radioactive “dirty bomb” or chemical explosive against senior officials in Washington, and may also use a chemical weapon against US troops in the Middle East, CNN reported Tuesday, citing several US officials.

A dirty bomb is a conventional weapon laced with radioactive material that “can make people really sick and certain areas uninhabitable,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

“Any weapon like that is a weapon of terror, not a weapon of precision, just like a suicide bomber blowing themselves up,” the source said.

New US intelligence includes Iranian “chatter” of bomb-making materials stashed away in the US, and plotting that “has been very specific and includes locations and targets,” prompting the US to draw up contingency plans, the report said. The network cited sources familiar with the intelligence describing the information as a sign Iran was seeking to provide itself with possible courses of action rather than preparing to carry out an imminent attack.

US officials are reportedly split over the credibility of the intelligence but broadly agree it would be very easy for Iran to hide the necessary radioactive or chemical material in the US, and that it is very possible it has already done so.

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One of the sources cited by CNN said nuclear material may have already been stashed away in the US for decades, and that what was new was Iran’s incentive to carry out a dirty bomb attack in the US rather than its capacity to do so.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement quoted by CNN that the US was “monitoring any and all potential threats, but at this time there are no credible threats to the homeland.”

A spokesperson for Iran’s United Nations mission in New York did not explicitly address the claims about an Iranian plan to use a dirty bomb in the US, but said Iran “categorically rejects” the use of chemical weapons and denies “the false and fabricated allegations circulated in this regard.”

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Sources cited by CNN also said the US was closely watching recent intelligence about Iran’s potential use of a chemical weapon against US troops in the region, who do not have adequate protection or training to confront such an attack.

The US is reportedly drawing up contingency plans to train and equip diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region in case of a chemical attack by Iran.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that Israel briefed the US and Gulf countries on a potential Iranian chemical attack against them, but that the briefings were met with skepticism and suspicion that Israel was trying to draw the White House back into full-scale conflict with Iran.

Separately, analysts cited by the Times on Monday said a proliferation in Iran of water infrastructure in areas where it is apparently unnecessary may have been meant to serve the country’s military buildup and sprawling network of underground military sites.

Nima Shokri, a German-based Iranian water security expert, chanced upon the possibility this spring when he discovered the map of US-Israeli strikes on suspected Iranian military sites roughly dovetailed with his own map of the unusually high number of dams in Iran, according to the Times.

Israel and the US jointly launched the war on Iran on February 28 in a bid to destabilize the regime and destroy its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The war entered a fragile truce in April, and Qatari-led mediation between the US and Iran has continued but failed to secure a peace deal.