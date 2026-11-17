Peace Now calls for the Jewish settlement outpost on the outskirts of Jericho to be evacuated, following the violent incident last night in the city in which a 60-year-old Palestinian woman was shot dead and three Israelis were injured.

The IDF has described the incident as a terror attack, while local residents have said that the Israelis were injured only after an incursion into Area A of Jericho in which the woman was killed.

“A group of extremists has created facts on the ground, dragging the area into an explosive flashpoint,” says Peace Now of the newly established settlement outpost and last night’s incident.

“These settlers must be evacuated today, and an end must be put to a policy that sacrifices Israel’s security for the sake of the settlement enterprise,” continues the organization, which campaigns against the settlement movement.

“The messianic madness of [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and his friends are costing lives and harming Israeli security,” adds Peace Now, in reference to Smotrich’s central role in massively expanding West Bank settlements over the last four years.