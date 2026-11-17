Ra’am party chair Mansour Abbas dismisses the idea of a minority government reliant on the support of the Arab-led parties, saying such a coalition would fall.

“A minority government without the Haredim is a very dangerous scenario. There is no chance that such a government will survive,” he tells the Arab-language Nas Radio, according to Channel 12 news.

“All the scenarios we are discussing with the partners from the [Eisenkot-led] bloc ultimately have one goal — to replace the Netanyahu government and not go to another round of elections,” he says.

It is not the first time that Abbas has expressed pessimistic views about the potential establishment of a minority government led by Yashar party chair Gadi Eisenkot, with the outside support of Arab parties.

Eisenkot has reportedly decided to prioritize efforts to form a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties, moving closer to the strategy advocated by Yisrael Beytenu chief Avigdor Liberman, who opposes a government reliant on Arab-led parties.