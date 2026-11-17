Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian air attacks; IRGC says it targeted US radar at military base
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian air attacks, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had targeted a US military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in the kingdom with drones.
The Guards said the attack was in response to what they described as continued violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.
The reported attacks in Bahrain — which is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet — come amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war.
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