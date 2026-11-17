Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Explosions heard in Bahrain after threat alert sent to residents
Blasts echo over the Bahraini capital Manama after residents received a cellphone alert warning of a “potential threat.”
Explosions are heard after the interior ministry’s alert urged residents to “proceed to the nearest safe location.”
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched a drone attack targeting a radar system in Bahrain.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian air attacks; IRGC says it targeted US radar at military base
- Palestinian witnesses to Jericho violence: Ramming happened after settlers entered Area A and shot woman dead at entrance to her home
- Otzma Yehudit MK says Israel will ‘deepen Jewish hold on Jericho’ after suspected terror attack
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