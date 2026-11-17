UTJ chairman MK Yaakov Asher says the Haredi party will not back Yashar MK Matan Kahana to be appointed Knesset speaker in a vote later today.

“We will not support the election of Matan Kahana as Knesset Speaker,” Asher tells Army Radio, according to the outlet. “We have no agreements with the bloc that wants him in the role.”

Asher says that his party has not yet decided whether it will oppose Kahana, or abstain from the vote.

Officials from UTJ have been said to be in contact with Yashar on a near-daily basis amid coalition negotiations. At least one meeting between Asher and Yashar chair MK Gadi Eisenkot has also been recently reported.

Eisenkot, who was tasked by President Isaac Herzog with the first attempt at forming a government, had hoped to build a coalition around the four Jewish-led parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc. But they garnered only 48 seats in the 120-seat Knesset — while the Netanyahu-led bloc won 53 and the two Arab parties won 19 — leaving them dependent on support from Arab-led parties or additional partners to take office.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 reports that there are concerns in the Eisenkot-led bloc that rival lawmakers could try to delay the Knesset speaker vote with a filibuster, or provoke chaos in the plenum.

The debate on the vote will begin at 4:00 p.m., with the vote itself not expected until a number of hours later.