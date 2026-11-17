The Knesset is set to vote this evening on the appointment of Yashar MK Matan Kahana as speaker.

Kahana is expected to secure a majority withe the backing of the four parties in the bloc led by Yashar MK Gadi Eisenkot, in addition to the Arab parties.

The Knesset will also vote on the appointment of nine temporary deputy Knesset speakers.

The deputy speakers serve alongside the speaker on the Knesset Presidium, which sets the plenum’s agenda and approves parliamentary business, including the introduction of private members’ bills. They also preside over plenum sessions and conduct votes.

Lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc have denounced the inclusion of MKs from Arab-led parties on the list, despite the fact that Arab lawmakers have served as deputy speakers in numerous previous Knessets.

If the Eisenkot-led bloc succeeds in replacing current speaker Likud MK Amir Ohana, it hopes to begin advancing legislation as early as tomorrow to repeal the judicial overhaul.