US President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the US Navy is scheduled to testify before a Senate committee, the first step in a nomination process that could turn into a fierce debate over the Iran war, military transparency and the well-being of American sailors.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, a Trump loyalist and combat veteran, is seeking the permanent top civilian job during a particularly volatile time in Washington. He also faces the extra hurdle of needing a waiver from Congress, because he left active-duty service less than seven years ago.

Cao will face the current Congress, with Republicans still in charge. But he’s likely to face intense scrutiny from Democrats over aspects of the Iran war, including major damage to the service’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, as well as the recent firings of Navy officials.

Cao’s hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee comes after a third US aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, with Trump keeping his options open for the intermittent and unpopular war.

The hearing also follows a failed impeachment attempt in the House against US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which was launched in part over his handling of the conflict. And Republicans lost the US House and Senate in the midterm elections, which were widely seen as a repudiation of the war and will put Democrats in control of Congress in January.

Cao will likely have to address concerns that lawmakers have raised over sailors’ mental health, following reports of crew stress and supply shortages on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier. The warship endured a record-breaking deployment supporting the Iran war before returning to its homeport of San Diego in October.

Democratic lawmakers also say the Navy failed to inform Congress that it fired the entire leadership team of a nuclear-powered attack submarine after an underwater collision. Separately, the sea service fired the commander of a destroyer deployed to the Middle East.