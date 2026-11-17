Palestinian assailants wounded two Israelis early Tuesday morning in a terror attack near the West Bank city of Jericho, the military said.

The Palestinians accelerated their car into an Israeli vehicle before getting out with unspecified weapons to assault the passengers, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Hebrew media reports identified the weapons as axes.

After being wounded by the attackers, rocks were also thrown at the Israelis, who responded with gunfire “to remove the threat,” the army said.

It acknowledged both Israelis and Palestinians were wounded, without elaborating on their conditions or the number of casualties, while saying that troops deployed to the area following the attack were searching for suspects and set up roadblocks.

The Binyamin Regional Council settler municipality earlier said that two Israelis were wounded in the attack, while the Palestinian Authority reported that a Palestinian woman and young man were wounded by what it described as settler gunfire — the former critically.

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“The details of the incident continue to be examined,” added the statement from the IDF.

Hebrew media outlets reported that the Israelis were targeted while traveling to a new outpost on the Jericho’s outskirts, where settlers earlier this month illicitly moved into several houses they said were purchased in a secretive operation.

The PA is now investigating several suspects over the home sales, with Palestinian Authority law prohibiting the sale of land to an “enemy state” or its citizens, including Israeli citizens. In practice, the provision is enforced primarily against sales to Israeli Jews, rather than Arab citizens of Israel.

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Ad-Duyuk al-Tahta, where the homes were purchased, is located in Area C of the West Bank, which is under full Israeli civil and security control under the Oslo Accords. It is adjacent to Jericho, a city of over 20,000 people, which is in Area A and under full PA control.

According to reports, the homes purchased by the settlers are located on Israeli state land, and the Palestinians who built them did so illegally. The settlers claimed to have purchased the homes with the cooperation of the Binyamin Regional Council, a state-funded settlement municipal authority.

The Binyamin Regional Council also claimed the buildings are on state land. But it is unclear how the council would have been able to purchase the land if it had not been privately owned by Palestinians.

The settler entry has forced the IDF to divert troops in order to protect the settlers, who have stayed in the homes.