Mamdani disbands NYPD unit that responds to protests, in ‘overhaul’ of police

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday announced the disbandment of the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), a police unit specializing in counterterrorism and protest response.

The dissolution of the SRG, part of a broader overhaul of police strategy, is Mamdani’s most sweeping change to policing since he took office at the start of the year.

The SRG had long been a target of the far left because of its enforcement of limits on protests, and Mamdani had pledged to disband the unit during his campaign.

The possibility of a change in police handling of protests at synagogues and in Jewish areas was a central fear for some Jews before Mamdani was elected.

Protests against Israel-related events, often in Jewish neighborhoods, tend to be vitriolic and require a heavy police presence to separate the anti-Zionist protesters from Jewish sites and Jewish counter-protesters.

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“During our campaign for mayor, I promised to disband the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, known as the SRG,” Mamdani said in a video statement. “Today, we are keeping that promise”

Mamdani announced the creation of a “Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division,” in the mayoral Office of Community Safety, which will respond to protests in coordination with the NYPD.

“This will not be a uniformed police unit. It will be made up of civilians without weapons or arrest powers,” Mamdani said. “Trained officers can be called upon to come make arrests.”

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The civilian unit will not be operational until 2028, Politico reported.

Until then, a new NYPD unit, the First Amendment Support Team (FAST), will lead protest response.

In addition, a new police “Patrol Support Division” will spend most of its time on patrol and receive “crowd management training” to respond to demonstrations when needed, City Hall said.

The unit will conduct “arrests at protests in rare instances, if necessary,” City Hall said.

City Hall will also ban the NYPD from crowd control measures such as using tear gas or pepper spray, carrying long guns, using acoustic devices, and “kettling,” a police tactic in which officers surround protesters.

“Today is about more than disbanding the SRG. We are building a new approach to public safety — one where all communities can trust that their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected,” Mamdani said.

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The NYPD’s headcount will remain the same. The SRG’s counter-terrorism duties will move to the NYPD’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

“This overhaul will transform how the City prepares for and responds to protests, placing communication, de-escalation and civilian coordination at the center of our approach, while protecting New Yorkers’ constitutional right to protest,” City Hall said in a statement.

Mamdani has taken a moderate approach to policing since taking office at the start of the year.

He has been under pressure from the far left to disband the SRG and remove NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish.

Tisch supported the SRG’s disbandment in a Monday statement.

“Today, we announced a new structure designed to consolidate our counterterrorism capabilities, provide greater support to our patrol officers and ensure we continue to respond to protests consistent with public safety and the First Amendment,” Tisch said. “I would never support changes that diminish the NYPD’s ability to protect New Yorkers, or that put our officers in a position where they lack the resources necessary to confront a serious threat.”