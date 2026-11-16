Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
IDF believes West Bank car-ramming incident isn’t a terror attack — source
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The car-ramming incident near the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank is not believed by the IDF to be a terror attack.
According to a security source, the incident took place during a violent confrontation between settlers from an illegal outpost in the area and Palestinians from a nearby village.
Two settlers suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car during the violence, according to medics.
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