Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

IDF believes West Bank car-ramming incident isn’t a terror attack — source

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 5:59 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The car-ramming incident near the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank is not believed by the IDF to be a terror attack.

According to a security source, the incident took place during a violent confrontation between settlers from an illegal outpost in the area and Palestinians from a nearby village.

Two settlers suffered minor injuries after being hit by a car during the violence, according to medics.

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