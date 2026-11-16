Jordan blocks Telegram messaging app over ‘national security’ concerns

Kingdom says move safeguards citizens against ‘attempts to spread extremism and radicalization’; block comes just weeks after terror attack on Jordanian church killed 9

By Agencies Today, 12:33 pm
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An illustration picture taken through a magnifying glass on April 17, 2018 in Moscow shows the icon of the popular messaging app Telegram on a smart phone screen. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP)
An illustration picture taken through a magnifying glass on April 17, 2018 in Moscow shows the icon of the popular messaging app Telegram on a smart phone screen. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP)

Jordanian authorities said on Monday that they will block the Telegram social media app in the kingdom over national security concerns.

“We announce the blocking of the Telegram app in Jordan, in the framework of efforts aiming to bolster digital security and protect users,” the Hashemite Kingdom’s Public Security Directorate said.

It said its approach aimed to safeguard society against threats including “attempts to spread extremism and radicalization — all of which threaten societal security and national interests — in accordance with existing legislation.”

It said the move came “in the context of the commitment to protecting society and countering any uses that could contribute to and facilitate committing cyber crimes, threats, blackmail or spreading illegal content.”

The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack last month killed nine people and prompted airstrikes on neighboring Syria that Jordan said killed 20 Islamic State militants. The three assailants were sentenced to death on Sunday.

On November 5, Jordan said that one security officer had been killed and another wounded in what it called a terrorist stabbing attack in Amman.

Jordanian police stand guard in front of the Sri Lankan Embassy, background, after an assailant killed a security officer at a guard booth outside the compound in Amman, Jordan, November 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

Over the years, Islamic State militants have used the mobile messaging service, created by Pavel Durov, who is in exile from Russia and faces investigations in several countries, to issue statements.

Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jordan also banned TikTok in December 2022, citing the dissemination of videos authorities described as “inciting killing and chaos.”

That ban followed protests over rising fuel costs, during which violence erupted, with one security officer killed.

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