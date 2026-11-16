Likud set to file appeal against election results on Wednesday, claiming Arab parties illicitly tracked voter turnout

The Likud party will file its appeal against the results of the October 27 election to the Jerusalem District Court on Wednesday, the last day to file such a motion against the outcome of the ballot, Likud party attorney Ilan Bombach tells The Times of Israel.

The appeal will be based on allegations that the majority-Arab Joint List and Ra’am parties tracked voter turnout through digital means, which was prohibited by the High Court of Justice, giving those parties an unfair advantage. However, a volunteer elections watchdog group found such violations were committed to a far greater extent by the Likud party itself.

Bombach said two weeks ago that the appeal may also include the allegations raised in two ongoing investigations into possible electoral fraud currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies, but declines to say today if the appeal will include those claims.

Bombach also declines to comment on allegations raised by Channel 12’s Uvda investigative team that information that led to one of those investigations, a probe into alleged vote-buying in the Arab community, was planted deliberately by officials in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office to manufacture arrests that would bolster Netanyahu’s claims on and after election day that Arab parties had stolen the vote.

Citing the arrests and the separate Shin Bet probe into alleged foreign interference in the election, Likud and its coalition allies tried in vain to prevent ratification and certification of the election results, and thus to delay the process by which Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s rival, was tasked by President Isaac Herzog on November 8 with trying to form a new coalition. The chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Sohlberg, presented the officially certified results to Herzog in a formal ceremony on November 4, warning that efforts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the elections risked undermining Israel’s democracy.

Sohlberg has said on several occasions that even if proved to be true, the extent of the alleged electoral fraud would not be great enough to influence the election results. Baharav-Miara said on November 8 that she had not seen anything in the investigations of possible election fraud that would “even remotely” influence the outcome of the vote.