Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Netanyahu insists Haredim will remain part of any unity government amid coalition talks

By Nava Freiberg Today, 11:37 am
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

A screenshot of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in a video statement released by his Likud party on November 14, 2026. (Video screenshot)
A screenshot of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking in a video statement released by his Likud party on November 14, 2026. (Video screenshot)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates his call for a national unity government, insisting that his Haredi partners will remain part of any future coalition and that legislation regulating the status of Torah students will be negotiated “in agreement with them.”

“A national unity government is the only government capable of confronting the challenges ahead of us. To do so, it must include all parties that regard the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people,” he says in a Hebrew statement, adding: “In any government that is formed, we will stand together with our Haredi partners and, in agreement with them, enshrine in law the status of those who study Torah.”

The remarks come a day after representatives from Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party held coalition talks, with no breakthrough reported. Eisenkot, who was given the mandate to form a government, has also been speaking with Haredi parties about coalition building, though disagreements over the military draft remain a major obstacle.

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