Bahrain sentences 64 Shias to life for terror links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

A Bahraini court sentences 64 Shia Muslims, 57 of them clerics, to life in prison on terrorism charges today, a rights group says, as authorities crack down on Iran-linked cells.

The criminal court sentences five others to 15 years in prison, the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says, citing a lawyer who attended the court session.

The country’s public prosecution says the defendants have been convicted of establishing and running a terrorist group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.