Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
Bahrain sentences 64 Shias to life for terror links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
A Bahraini court sentences 64 Shia Muslims, 57 of them clerics, to life in prison on terrorism charges today, a rights group says, as authorities crack down on Iran-linked cells.
The criminal court sentences five others to 15 years in prison, the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says, citing a lawyer who attended the court session.
The country’s public prosecution says the defendants have been convicted of establishing and running a terrorist group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
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