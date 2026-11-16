Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Bahrain sentences 64 Shias to life for terror links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

By Agencies Today, 11:01 am
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A Bahraini court sentences 64 Shia Muslims, 57 of them clerics, to life in prison on terrorism charges today, a rights group says, as authorities crack down on Iran-linked cells.

The criminal court sentences five others to 15 years in prison, the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says, citing a lawyer who attended the court session.

The country’s public prosecution says the defendants have been convicted of establishing and running a terrorist group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

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