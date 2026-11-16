Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Yashar MK and ex-Shin Bet chief Cohen urges probe into alleged police role on election day

By Ariela Karmel Today, 10:27 am
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Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

Yoram Cohen and other members of the Yashar party speak to the media following their meeting with President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, November 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Yoram Cohen and other members of the Yashar party speak to the media following their meeting with President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, November 5, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yashar MK and former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen asks Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to order an urgent criminal investigation into suspicions that senior police officers used their powers for improper political purposes on election day.

“The concern that the state’s law-enforcement powers were used to advance political interests in the midst of election day requires a thorough, independent and impartial inquiry,” Cohen writes in a letter to Baharav-Miara.

“Even an action that appears to fall within the police’s legal authority may be improper — and may give rise to criminal liability — if that authority was knowingly exercised for an improper purpose,” he continues.

The request follows a report by Channel 12’s investigative program Uvda yesterday that an initial complaint against activists for the Ra’am party that led to the arrests of three southern Bedouin men at dawn on election day, October 27, was supplied to police by Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Ido Norden, a day before the vote.

According to the report, law enforcement officials are examining whether the information was deliberately planted to generate arrests and bolster Netanyahu’s claims that Arab parties had stolen the vote.

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