Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Liberman approved as chair of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee; says he’ll summon IDF, police, Shin Bet and Mossad chiefs

By Stav Levaton Today, 10:18 am
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Avigdor Liberman chairs a meeting of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset on November 16, 2026. (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset Spokesman's Office)
Avigdor Liberman chairs a meeting of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset on November 16, 2026. (Noam Moskowitz/Knesset Spokesman's Office)

The Knesset’s temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approves Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman as its head, with eight members voting in favor and none opposed.

At the meeting, Liberman says he will summon IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Mossad chief Roman Gofman, Shin Bet chief David Zini and Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy to appear before the panel.

“There are far too many discrepancies” between the police and the Shin Bet, Liberman says, referring to their handling of the investigation into alleged foreign influence in Israel’s election. He calls the gaps “unreasonable” and says they “don’t make sense.”

Liberman adds that he will also ask the committee’s legal adviser to appear to discuss the issue of ultra-Orthodox conscription. He says the committee will begin discussing the conscription bill this afternoon, and argues that any proposal must be approved by Zamir, the High Court of Justice and Rabbi Dov Lando, the spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Degel HaTorah political faction.

“It won’t mean conscription for everyone, but it will be the fairest law,” Liberman says.

Liberman also calls for the urgent formation of an intelligence subcommittee and a joint committee on the defense budget, saying those matters “cannot wait.”

He says the committee will focus on the conditions of conscript soldiers, reservists and career servicemen, and calls for the IDF’s multi-year plan to be central to its discussions.

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