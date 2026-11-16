US envoy in Lebanon to push for new force to replace UNIFIL – report

With the UNIFIL international force facing the end of its mandate at the end of the year, Washington is examining the option of a new peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, the Saudi Al-Hadath reports, citing a diplomatic source.

The force of up to 100 troops would focus on implementing the security agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon in June, according to the report.

It would expand to areas north of the Litani River and would be anchored in a UN Security Council resolution.

European and Gulf countries have been pushing the US not to leave southern Lebanon without a peacekeeping force after UNIFIL, says the source.

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz is meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut this morning to discuss a new force.

Last week, G7 foreign ministers agreed on “the need to avoid a security void” in Lebanon, and backed “the need to move quickly toward a new security architecture, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that what replaces UNIFIL “doesn’t have to be a military mission; it could be a civilian mission.”