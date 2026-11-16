Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

US envoy in Lebanon to push for new force to replace UNIFIL – report

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:02 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Members of the Indonesian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ride in a vehicle in Lebanon’s southern border village of Ibl al-Saqi on October 13, 2026. (Joseph EID/AFP)
Members of the Indonesian contingent of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ride in a vehicle in Lebanon’s southern border village of Ibl al-Saqi on October 13, 2026. (Joseph EID/AFP)

With the UNIFIL international force facing the end of its mandate at the end of the year, Washington is examining the option of a new peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, the Saudi Al-Hadath reports, citing a diplomatic source.

The force of up to 100 troops would focus on implementing the security agreement signed between Israel and Lebanon in June, according to the report.

It would expand to areas north of the Litani River and would be anchored in a UN Security Council resolution.

European and Gulf countries have been pushing the US not to leave southern Lebanon without a peacekeeping force after UNIFIL, says the source.

US ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz is meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut this morning to discuss a new force.

Last week, G7 foreign ministers agreed on “the need to avoid a security void” in Lebanon, and backed “the need to move quickly toward a new security architecture, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that what replaces UNIFIL “doesn’t have to be a military mission; it could be a civilian mission.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.