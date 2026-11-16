Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Israel reportedly carries out rare strike in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:42 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli Air Force carried out a rare strike in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley overnight, Lebanese media reports.

The strike reportedly hit an area near the Lebanon-Syria border. According to Israeli security sources, the strike was intended to thwart a weapons shipment destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It marks the first Israeli strike in the area in several months.

The IDF has not commented on the reports.

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