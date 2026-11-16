Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
Israel reportedly carries out rare strike in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Israeli Air Force carried out a rare strike in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley overnight, Lebanese media reports.
The strike reportedly hit an area near the Lebanon-Syria border. According to Israeli security sources, the strike was intended to thwart a weapons shipment destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon.
It marks the first Israeli strike in the area in several months.
The IDF has not commented on the reports.
الطيران الحربي شن فجر اليوم غارة على جرود الشعرا عند الحدود اللبنانية السورية من الجهة اللبنانية وهي الأولى على البقاع منذ ثلاثة أشهر pic.twitter.com/ZMx4VQx2oQ
— bintjbeil.org (@bintjbeilnews) November 16, 2026
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here