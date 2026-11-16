Israel reportedly carries out rare strike in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley

The Israeli Air Force carried out a rare strike in Lebanon’s eastern Beqaa Valley overnight, Lebanese media reports.

The strike reportedly hit an area near the Lebanon-Syria border. According to Israeli security sources, the strike was intended to thwart a weapons shipment destined for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It marks the first Israeli strike in the area in several months.

The IDF has not commented on the reports.

الطيران الحربي شن فجر اليوم غارة على جرود الشعرا عند الحدود اللبنانية السورية من الجهة اللبنانية وهي الأولى على البقاع منذ ثلاثة أشهر pic.twitter.com/ZMx4VQx2oQ — bintjbeil.org (@bintjbeilnews) November 16, 2026