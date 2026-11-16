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Iran says UN inspectors not allowed to visit damaged nuclear sites until war ends

By AFP Today, 9:06 am
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This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor shows the Natanz Nuclear Facility near Natanz, Isfahan province, in central Iran on March 7, 2026. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor / AFP)
This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor shows the Natanz Nuclear Facility near Natanz, Isfahan province, in central Iran on March 7, 2026. (Satellite image ©2026 Vantor / AFP)

Iran will not let UN inspectors visit its damaged nuclear facilities until the Middle East war has ended and the United States meets its conditions, a senior Iranian official says.

The remarks come days after the International Atomic Energy Agency urged Tehran to take steps towards resuming inspections, which have been suspended since last year’s 12-day war with Israel, when the US also struck Iranian nuclear sites.

“We will not grant the IAEA access to the facilities until Iran’s conditions are met and the war has permanently ended,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a televised interview late last night.

Iranian nuclear facilities were hit again during the Middle East war that broke out on February 28 when US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

IAEA inspectors visited Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant in September but have not gained access to other bombed sites, including Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan.

Gharibabadi says the agency’s request to inspect damaged facilities was “likely aimed at assessing the effectiveness of American weaponry.”

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