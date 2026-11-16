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Bennett said to promise Eisenkot to stay quiet during coalition talks

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Opposition party leaders Naftali Bennett of B'Yachad (left) and Gadi Eisenkot of Yashar (right) cross paths in the Channel 12 News on October 24, 2026, three days before elections. (Channel 12 Screenshot)
Opposition party leaders Naftali Bennett of B'Yachad (left) and Gadi Eisenkot of Yashar (right) cross paths in the Channel 12 News on October 24, 2026, three days before elections. (Channel 12 Screenshot)

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett reportedly promised Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot that he won’t voice any public opinions over his positions on ongoing coalition talks in order not to derail them.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the B’Yachad party leader told Eisenkot he won’t publicly discuss his “red lines” for joining a future government in order to allow Eisenkot space to negotiate with both the Arab and Haredi parties.

Bennett also reportedly assured the MKs within his party that he will run any agreements or deals by them first, and not make any unilateral decisions.

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