Australian lawmaker leaves hospital after losing both legs in car attack

SYDNEY, Australia — Helen Haines, the Australian lawmaker who lost her legs after being repeatedly struck by a car in an attack, says she has been discharged from hospital and is now focused on rehabilitation.

“This is a really positive moment,” Haines says in her first public statement since the October 19 attack, adding that she appreciated the thousands of warm wishes and supportive messages she had received from people throughout Australia and around the world.

“They are giving me strength as I focus on this next phase of healing.”

Haines, 65, was airlifted to hospital after being rammed by a car outside her office in the small town of Wangaratta in the state of Victoria last month. Surgeons amputated both of her legs.

Brendan Nugent, a resident of the town ​of Tarrawingee within Haines’ electorate, has been charged with three offences over the incident: dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious ⁠injury, and causing harm to a public official.