11 killed in fire on island in southern Thailand popular with tourists

A fire burned through a building in southern Thailand early this morning, killing 11 people, authorities say.

The fire started around 2 a.m. in the building in Phuket that has a motorcycle rental shop on the ground floor and residences on the upper floors, officials of the local government say. It took firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

There were 17 other people who were slightly injured.

Phuket is on an island in southern Thailand and a popular tourist destination.

There was no initial indication that any foreign nationals were harmed in the fire.