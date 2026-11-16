Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
Two tankers hit mines in Hormuz, IRGC says
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Two oil tankers hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to explosions, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says in a statement that was carried by state media.
Six tankers caught fire in similar incidents in the strategic waterway yesterday and today, the Revolutionary Guards statement adds.
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