Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Two tankers hit mines in Hormuz, IRGC says

By Reuters Today, 6:41 am
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Two oil tankers hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to explosions, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says in a statement that was carried by state media.

Six tankers caught fire in similar incidents in the strategic waterway yesterday and today, the Revolutionary Guards statement adds.

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