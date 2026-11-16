Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Oil tanker on fire in Strait of Hormuz due to naval mine, Iran’s army says

By Reuters Today, 8:43 am
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Iran’s army says in a statement that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, warning vessels not to enter “restricted areas” in the strategic waterway.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

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