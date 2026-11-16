Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
Oil tanker on fire in Strait of Hormuz due to naval mine, Iran’s army says
Iran’s army says in a statement that an oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz, warning vessels not to enter “restricted areas” in the strategic waterway.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here