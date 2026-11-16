Israeli troops reportedly apprehend two men in southern Lebanon overnight

Israeli troops apprehended two Lebanese men on the outskirts of the southern town of Shebaa overnight, according to Lebanese media.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reports that the troops raided and searched the home of the two men, who are brothers, “ransacking its contents and damaging belongings,” before taking the pair away and leaving the area.

The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.

شهدت بلدة شبعا في جنوب لبنان تطوراً أمنياً خطيراً، بعدما نفذت قوة من جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي دورية عسكرية واسعة داخل البلدة، وتحديداً في حي القاطع، حيث أقدمت على اختطاف الشابين محمد حمدان وأسعد حمدان، واقتادتهما إلى الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وبحسب المعلومات المتداولة، سبقت… pic.twitter.com/930j7G49Ap — مصدر مسؤول (@fouadkhreiss) November 16, 2026