Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Israeli troops reportedly apprehend two men in southern Lebanon overnight

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:51 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Israeli troops apprehended two Lebanese men on the outskirts of the southern town of Shebaa overnight, according to Lebanese media.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reports that the troops raided and searched the home of the two men, who are brothers, “ransacking its contents and damaging belongings,” before taking the pair away and leaving the area.

The IDF has not yet commented on the reports.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.