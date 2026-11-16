Foreign Press Association condemns West Bank arrest of AFP journalist

The Foreign Press Association condemns the arrest this week in the West Bank of a journalist who has contributed to AFP.

The IDF asserted that Mohammad Ateeq was arrested due to his suspected ties to Hamas.

“The FPA expresses deep concern over the Israeli military’s arrest of AFP stringer Mohammed Ateeq,” the statement reads. “The army says he is ‘suspected of terror ties,’ but it has given no evidence, filed no charges and held him incommunicado.”

The FPA calls on the army to “present evidence or release Ateeq immediately,” and in the interim demands he be given access to a lawyer and allowed to be visited by his family.

AFP said yesterday that it was “very concerned” about Ateeq and demanded evidence justifying his detention.