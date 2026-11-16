Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

IDF confirms striking Hezbollah weapons shipment in eastern Lebanon

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:54 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF confirms striking a weapons shipment destined for the Hezbollah terror group in eastern Lebanon overnight.

In a statement, the military says the Israeli Air Force bombed the shipment of weapons in the Janta area in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, close to the Syrian border, after it had been transferred from Syria into Lebanon, en route to Hezbollah.

“The weapons were intended to strengthen Hezbollah’s operational capabilities to carry out terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” the military says in a statement.

The IDF says that the Janta area has been used by Hezbollah to conduct “numerous weapons shipments” in the past.

“The Hezbollah terror group continues to exploit various areas in Lebanon for terrorist activities, weapons smuggling and the movement of terrorists, in violation of the understandings and to threaten the State of Israel,” the military adds.

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