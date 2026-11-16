Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns

Jordanian authorities say that they will block the Telegram social media app in the kingdom over national security concerns.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate says its approach aims to safeguard society against threats including “attempts to spread extremism and radicalization — all of which threaten societal security and national interests — in accordance with existing legislation.”

The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack last month killed nine people and prompted airstrikes on neighboring Syria that Jordan said killed 20 Islamic State militants. On November 5, Jordan said that one security officer had been killed and another wounded in what it called a terrorist stabbing attack in Amman.

Over the years, Islamic State militants have used the mobile messaging service, created by Pavel Durov, who is in exile from Russia, to issue statements.