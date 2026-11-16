Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Jordan blocks Telegram app over national security concerns

By Reuters Today, 10:33 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
The icon for the instant messaging Telegram app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pennsylvania. (AP/Matt Slocum, File)
The icon for the instant messaging Telegram app is seen on a smartphone, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township, Pennsylvania. (AP/Matt Slocum, File)

Jordanian authorities say that they will block the Telegram social media app in the kingdom over national security concerns.

Jordan’s Public Security Directorate says its approach aims to safeguard society against threats including “attempts to spread extremism and radicalization — all of which threaten societal security and national interests — in accordance with existing legislation.”

The decision comes after a rare deadly church attack last month killed nine people and prompted airstrikes on neighboring Syria that Jordan said killed 20 Islamic State militants. On November 5, Jordan said that one security officer had been killed and another wounded in what it called a terrorist stabbing attack in Amman.

Over the years, Islamic State militants have used the mobile messaging service, created by Pavel Durov, who is in exile from Russia, to issue statements.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.