Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
EU’s top diplomat says Syria needs support to ensure stability
European Union foreign ministers will discuss today elevating their relationship with Syria as the war-torn country needs urgent support to ensure stability amid escalating tensions in the region, the bloc’s foreign policy chief says.
“We really see that Syria needs a lot of investments, to build up institutions and its reforms,” Kaja Kallas tells reporters ahead of a monthly foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
“On the European side we want to see Syrian refugees return but they need conditions to return. There’s a lot we can do together because the stability of Syria is in our interest and the interest of region.”
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here