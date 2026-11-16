Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

EU’s top diplomat says Syria needs support to ensure stability

By Reuters Today, 10:42 am
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European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 7, 2026. (AP/Mindaugas Kulbis)
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Vilnius, Lithuania, September 7, 2026. (AP/Mindaugas Kulbis)

European Union foreign ministers will discuss today elevating their relationship with Syria as the war-torn country needs urgent support to ensure stability amid escalating tensions in the region, the bloc’s foreign policy chief says.

“We really see that Syria needs a lot of investments, to build up institutions and its reforms,” Kaja Kallas tells reporters ahead of a monthly foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

“On the European side we want to see Syrian refugees return but they need conditions to return. There’s a lot we can do together because the stability of Syria is in our interest and the interest of region.”

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