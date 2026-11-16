Pakistan vows to pursue US-Iran diplomacy at regional economic bloc meeting

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar says his country will proceed with diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran with the support of other regional countries gathered today at a meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The meeting of the 10-member ECO in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad is attended by foreign ministers and senior diplomats from several Asian countries, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Araghchi urges ECO members to strengthen cooperation and turn shared commitments into concrete action, adding the claim that Iran has consistently upheld international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reports.

“Over the past two years, Iran has remained committed to diplomatic engagement and peaceful solutions,” he says.

Araghchi accuses the US of pursuing “aggression, threats, targeted assassinations, economic coercion, and blockades,” which he describes as violations of international law and the UN Charter. He blames the US and Israel for insecurity in the Persian Gulf and developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan has consistently advocated for “the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter,” Dar says, adding that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir remain closely engaged with regional countries and international partners to facilitate peaceful outcomes.

“Pakistan will continue these diplomatic efforts in support of dialogue, de-escalation and lasting regional stability,” Dar says.