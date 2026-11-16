Finance Committee approves Ben Horin as chair despite conflict-of-interest concerns

The Knesset’s temporary Finance Committee approves B’Yachad MK Liran Avisar Ben Horin as its chair, with nine members voting in favor and eight against. The appointment is subject to a request for reconsideration.

Likud MK Almog Cohen and other members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc raise concerns during the committee meeting about potential conflicts of interest, citing Ben-Horin’s husband’s work as a PR consultant for numerous major businesses in different sectors.

“I am sure the MK is qualified, but for the sake of appearances, I want to understand: the chair’s husband works at one of the largest public-relations firms in Israel,” says Cohen. “Tomorrow a bank could approach her husband and make a commercial deal with him, and all the citizens of the country would think that she is doing her job impartially.”

The committee’s legal adviser, Shlomit Erlich, responds that the ethics rules “stipulate that MKs must not allow personal interests to affect the performance of their duties.”

“Whenever there is a conflict between the public interest and a personal interest, an MK must put the public interest first and avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest,” she adds.

If a matter involving a potential conflict comes before the temporary committee, Erlich says, Ben Horin will need to consult the legal advisers and apply any resulting restrictions to herself. The Knesset’s legal adviser is expected to address the issue at the earliest opportunity, she adds.