Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
US envoy and Lebanese president discuss end of UNIFIL mandate and ‘continued Israeli attacks’
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz meets Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss the end of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, among other issues.
According to Aoun’s office, they also discuss “continued Israeli attacks and Israel’s failure to abide by the provisions of the framework agreement.”
They are joined by US ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanon’s lead negotiator in talks with Israel Simon Karam.
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