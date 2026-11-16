Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

US envoy and Lebanese president discuss end of UNIFIL mandate and ‘continued Israeli attacks’

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:45 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a vote on ending the US blockade of Cuba at UN headquarters, October 28, 2026. (AP/Seth Wenig)
Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a vote on ending the US blockade of Cuba at UN headquarters, October 28, 2026. (AP/Seth Wenig)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz meets Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to discuss the end of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, among other issues.

According to Aoun’s office, they also discuss “continued Israeli attacks and Israel’s failure to abide by the provisions of the framework agreement.”

They are joined by US ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa and Lebanon’s lead negotiator in talks with Israel Simon Karam.

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