First female Knesset Finance Committee chair pledges to prioritize working Israelis who serve in IDF

B’Yachad MK Liran Avisar Ben-Horin, the first woman to chair the Knesset Finance Committee, pledges that the temporary panel will scrutinize government spending and prioritize working Israelis who serve in the military.

“I am very proud to be the first woman to chair the Finance Committee,” she says in her opening remarks during a committee meeting. “We women need this – we all need this.”

Ben Horin says the committee “will not be a rubber stamp” and will “make things right wherever it has the authority to do so.” She pledges to examine government spending closely, saying, “We will lift the hood, turn over stones and find out where the money is going. Too much money is being poured into the wrong things.”

She also lays out a focus on increasing participation in education, military service and employment, saying the committee will lead what she calls the “serving public revolution.” The goal, she says, is to return taxpayers’ money to those who serve in the IDF and work and to “stop funding that incentivizes [ultra-Orthodox] draft evasion and poverty traps.”

Addressing the committee’s debate over potential conflicts of interest due to her husband’s work as a PR consultant for numerous major businesses in different sectors, she says she will disclose any issue that could affect her work.

“I promised to be a trailblazer in the Knesset in addressing potential conflicts of interest, and that is what I will do,” she says.

Ben Horin calls for professional debate in future committee meetings. “No public servant will leave here in tears,” she says. “Not on my watch.”