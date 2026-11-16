Herzog: Now is the time to unite and compromise

Speaking at the state memorial ceremony for Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, President Isaac Herzog calls for unity and compromise after last month’s election.

“Israel is greater than any camp, bloc or leader,” says Herzog at Sde Boker in the Negev desert. “This is the time to unite in the face of the challenges and to extend a hand out of respect, seeking understanding and compromise.”

Israel is “not tested only on election day, but mainly on the day after,” says Herzog. “At the moment when the majority remembers those who did not vote for it. At the moment when the minority respects a decision it does not agree with.”

“We know how to fight for what is important to us,” Herzog continues, speaking as Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot tries to piece together a government. “But we must also learn how to live together after the struggle is over.”