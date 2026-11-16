Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026
IDF says car-ramming incident was clash between Palestinians and settlers who entered their village
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF confirms the reported car-ramming incident near the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank was actually an incident of violence between Israelis and Palestinians inside a Palestinian village.
Settlers from an illegal outpost in the area entered the nearby Palestinian village of Yasuf and clashed with locals, with the IDF describing the incident as a “confrontation between Israeli civilians and Palestinians.”
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