Sgt. Maj. Mark Kononovich, 35: Courageous and selfless father of four

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Mark Kononovich, 35, of the Gaza Division’s 8208 reserves battalion, was killed in Khan Younis on January 22 along with 20 other reserves soldiers as buildings they were securing for demolishment collapsed following multiple explosions.

Kononovich was born in Nizhny Tagil, an industrial city in the Ural region of Russia, and raised in Carmiel.

Just 10 days before the October 7 Hamas onslaught, Kononovich celebrated the birth of his second daughter, Noya, his fourth child. Immediately after the terrorists invaded from Gaza, he packed his bags, said a late-night goodbye to his mother — who had just arrived from Russia to visit — and headed south.

A professional security officer and experienced soldier, Kononovich participated in every operation in the Gaza sector since 2011. Despite pleas from friends to avoid combat after his third child was born, Kononovich was resolute: “If everyone did that, what then? I’m not just a father; I refuse to hide behind my children,” he would say.

Kononovich’s life was marked by determination. Afflicted with a speech impediment as a child, he conquered it through sheer will, repeating his name hundreds of times a day until he could pronounce it perfectly.

After his parents divorced, Kononovich immigrated to Israel with his father in 1999. Despite being eligible to avoid combat service as an only child, he chose to join the Givati Brigade as a sniper. After his military service, he lived briefly with his father in Carmiel before moving to Eilat.

There, he met his future wife, Orel, at a local party and soon started a family. Kononovich’s friend, IT specialist David Baskin, recalls, “Mark was thin but fit, with a bold post-army attitude. We hit the gym together, partied at clubs, and he was always the life of the party.”

Kononovich spent every available moment with his children, ensuring they learned about their Russian heritage and their grandmother living in Russia.

“He introduced his eldest, Michael, to sports and was proud of his children’s artistic talents,” said Emil Izyaguev, who has been friends with Kononovich since their time in the army.

Though get-togethers weren’t as frequent as he would have liked due to the demands of family and professional life, Kononovich’s life was largely dedicated to others. “He lived minimally for himself, with his only personal indulgence being the occasional PlayStation game,” said Baskin.

On the day before the tragedy that killed Kononovich, а fellow reservist expressed distress over not having been home for an extended period. Kononovich was supportive and sympathetic, and helped obtain a furlough pass for the soldier. Unknowingly, this simple act of helping a friend return home for a brief respite spared his life from the impending disaster that would strike the next day. Kononovich’s everyday actions of support and care subtly shaped the lives around him.

Kononovich was buried on January 24 in Herzliya. He is survived by his wife, Orel, their four children, Tair, Michael, Yehonatan and Noya, as well as his parents, Alexander and Alevtina, and his siblings Evgenia and Daniel.

