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Tanker struck by ‘unknown projectile’ in Hormuz, British maritime agency says

By Agencies Today, 10:50 am
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A tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz earlier, causing a fire that was extinguished, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

“The CSO of a vessel has reported a tanker being hit by an unknown projectile, causing a fire onboard which has since been extinguished,” the maritime monitor says, adding that the crew is safe, although the environmental impact of the attack is “unconfirmed.”

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy says a Togo-flagged oil tanker caught fire after it was struck while attempting to make an “illegal passage” through the Strait of Hormuz.

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